Skip to main content
Sports

Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3

11
CORRECTS TO CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN ALEXANDER ROMANOV (27) NOT KARL ALZNER - Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov (27) protects the puck from Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
1of11CORRECTS TO CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN ALEXANDER ROMANOV (27) NOT KARL ALZNER - Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov (27) protects the puck from Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 55 seconds of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Kyle Connor scored twice, Blake Wheeler connected on the first shot of the game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists to help the Jets rebound from a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday night in the series opener.

Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had a goal and an assists for the Canadiens, and Tyler Toffoli forced overtime with 1:25 left and goalie Carey Price off for an extra attacker. Price had 26 saves.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Friday and Saturday nights.

More for you

Jets: At Edmonton on Thursday and Saturday nights.