Niagara 77, Fairfield 69, OT

Gray 11-18 5-7 30, Iorio 1-6 2-2 4, Erving 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Thomasson 10-25 1-3 21, Kasperzyk 3-8 6-6 13, Moore 2-3 0-0 5, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 14-18 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason