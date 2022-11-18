Niagara 73, Cent. Arkansas 64

Gray 2-7 0-0 4, Iorio 3-7 1-2 7, Bayless 5-7 4-4 14, Moore 2-5 0-1 4, Thomasson 12-18 5-7 29, Mitchell 2-3 2-2 6, Erving 2-5 1-2 7, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 13-18 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason