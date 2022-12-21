Niagara 73, Binghamton 67

Balogun 0-6 0-2 0, Falko 14-24 4-4 36, Harried 4-9 0-0 8, Hinckson 1-3 0-0 2, Petcash 1-3 4-4 6, Gibson 2-7 0-0 4, Akuwovo 2-4 1-1 5, Solomon 1-2 2-2 5, White 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 12-15 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason