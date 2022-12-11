Niagara 67, E. Michigan 60

Bates 5-10 3-4 13, Billingsley 4-7 0-0 9, Geeter 2-3 0-0 4, Farrakhan 8-17 2-2 21, Lovejoy 0-4 0-0 0, Jihad 3-5 0-0 7, Rice 2-4 0-0 6, Golson 0-4 0-0 0, Savicevic 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 5-6 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason