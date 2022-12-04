Niagara 64, Quinnipiac 60

Gray 5-14 0-1 14, Iorio 2-4 3-3 7, Erving 2-6 2-2 8, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Thomasson 8-18 4-4 24, Mitchell 0-2 1-4 1, Bayless 2-4 0-0 4, Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 10-14 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason