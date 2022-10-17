Neymar arrives in court for trial over Barcelona transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.
Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and representatives for both the Spanish club and Brazilian team Santos are also set to appear in court after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player’s transfer.