Jon Super/AP

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A Newcastle fan is “stable and responsive” in the hospital after requiring emergency medical treatment that led to a 20-minute suspension of Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham, the northeast club said.

It was Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon who alerted the referee to the medical emergency while teammate Eric Dier sprinted to the touchline medics to indicator a defibrillator was required in the stand at St. James' Park.