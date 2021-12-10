New lighthouse, video board slated for Patriots stadium reno

Mary Schwalm/AP

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be enclosing the north end of Gillette Stadium as part of a $225 million renovation that will also include a larger video board and a bigger lighthouse overlooking the end zone.

The construction scheduled to be completed for the 2023 season will include a 370-by-60-foot, curved video board — nearly twice the size of the new one above the south end zone — and 75,000 square feet of function spaces. The recognizable lighthouse will be larger, climbing 218 feet, with fans for the first time able to climb to an observation deck at the top.