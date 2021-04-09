New York Islanders Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021 New York Islanders POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 13 Mathew Barzal 40 13 21 34 17 38 1 0 1 108 .120 F 7 Jordan Eberle 40 14 12 26 11 10 1 0 2 96 .146 D 2 Nick Leddy 40 1 24 25 2 6 1 0 0 50 .020 F 12 Josh Bailey 40 6 18 24 10 2 0 0 1 64 .094 F 29 Brock Nelson 40 15 9 24 -2 8 6 0 2 87 .172 F 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 39 11 12 23 8 8 4 2 3 61 .180 F 27 Anders Lee 27 12 7 19 11 12 3 0 3 80 .150 F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 32 9 7 16 4 17 2 0 1 67 .134 F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 31 8 7 15 10 8 1 0 4 66 .121 F 53 Casey Cizikas 40 7 7 14 2 21 0 0 3 50 .140 D 6 Ryan Pulock 40 0 14 14 13 4 0 0 0 87 .000 D 8 Noah Dobson 32 3 9 12 6 6 0 0 0 47 .064 D 24 Scott Mayfield 40 2 10 12 2 30 0 0 0 58 .034 F 17 Matt Martin 40 6 5 11 3 25 1 0 0 53 .113 D 3 Adam Pelech 40 2 8 10 12 18 0 0 0 64 .031 F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 38 3 6 9 -4 8 0 0 1 39 .077 F 47 Leo Komarov 23 0 5 5 7 7 0 0 0 21 .000 F 28 Michael Dal Colle 20 1 3 4 3 4 0 0 0 10 .100 F 20 Kieffer Bellows 14 3 0 3 0 4 0 0 1 19 .158 D 4 Andy Greene 40 0 3 3 11 6 0 0 0 30 .000 D 25 Sebastian Aho 3 1 1 2 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .250 D 34 Thomas Hickey 5 0 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 11 Austin Czarnik 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 32 Ross Johnston 9 0 0 0 -3 35 0 0 0 4 .000 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 41 Dmytro Timashov 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 14 Travis Zajac 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 40 117 191 308 124 287 20 2 22 1173 .100 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 91 163 254 -126 293 19 0 13 1097 .083 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Semyon Varlamov 27 1600 2.18 16 7 3 4 58 743 0.922 0 1 2 30 Ilya Sorokin 14 825 2.18 10 3 1 2 30 351 0.915 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 40 2441 2.2 26 10 4 6 88 1094 .917 117 191 287 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2441 2.88 14 20 6 2 115 1171 .900 91 163 293 More for youSportsThe Connecticut Sun highlight Mohegan Tribe culture in...By Maggie VanoniSportsPomperaug's Wiser named Gatorade cross country recipient