New York City FC faces CF Montreal in conference play

CF Montreal (0-2-0) vs. New York City FC (0-1-1)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -241, Montreal +689, Draw +348; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC takes on CF Montreal in conference action.

NYCFC was 14-11-9 overall during the 2021 season while going 11-3-4 at home. NYCFC scored 56 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 36.

Montreal put together a 12-12-10 record overall in 2021 while finishing 3-8-6 in road matches. Montreal scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

Montreal: Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Samuel Piette (injured), Mason Toye (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.