New York 88, Minnesota 69

Powers 3-12 5-6 11, Shepard 2-8 5-5 9, Fowles 4-7 2-2 10, Banham 0-6 4-4 4, McBride 5-12 1-2 13, Carleton 2-4 0-0 5, Milic 2-6 4-6 8, Cunane 1-2 0-0 2, Smalls 1-4 0-0 2, Westbrook 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 22-67 22-26 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended