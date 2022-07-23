New York 83, Chicago 80

Copper 4-13 9-11 17, Meesseman 3-8 2-2 8, Parker 7-14 6-8 21, Allemand 2-7 0-0 4, Quigley 1-10 0-0 2, Stevens 4-8 2-2 10, Yueru 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 5-12 4-6 16. Totals 27-73 23-29 80.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended