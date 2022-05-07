New York 81, Connecticut 79

A.Thomas 10-16 5-9 25, J.Jones 6-17 1-1 15, B.Jones 4-9 3-4 11, Carrington 2-8 5-6 10, J.Thomas 3-7 6-7 13, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Clouden 0-2 0-0 0, Hiedeman 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 27-64 21-28 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
