New York 74, Washington 70

Allen 3-6 4-4 11, Howard 7-20 2-3 17, Dolson 0-2 4-4 4, Dangerfield 1-5 0-0 3, Ionescu 6-15 7-7 24, Onyenwere 0-2 0-0 0, Xu 2-5 0-0 4, Durr 1-1 0-0 2, Whitcomb 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 23-63 17-18 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended