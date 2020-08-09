Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 61 33.9 501-1082 .463 148-380 310-364 .852 1460 23.9
Williamson 23 27.9 200-340 .588 6-14 109-172 .634 515 22.4
Holiday 60 34.7 456-994 .459 122-341 126-179 .704 1160 19.3
Redick 59 26.3 276-615 .449 172-385 162-181 .895 886 15.0
Ball 61 32.2 270-668 .404 144-385 40-73 .548 724 11.9
Hart 62 27.0 217-509 .426 118-339 78-103 .757 630 10.2
Favors 50 24.4 204-331 .616 1-7 40-71 .563 449 9.0
Moore 54 18.4 179-423 .423 63-166 29-43 .674 450 8.3
Okafor 28 15.1 88-144 .611 1-2 37-58 .638 214 7.6
Hayes 61 16.7 163-246 .663 1-4 117-183 .639 444 7.3
Melli 57 17.2 132-304 .434 68-196 50-68 .735 382 6.7
Jackson 56 13.0 112-291 .385 42-132 51-68 .750 317 5.7
Alexander-Walker 44 11.9 83-236 .352 42-120 18-30 .600 226 5.1
Williams 37 21.5 49-143 .343 25-96 9-26 .346 132 3.6
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
TEAM 69 242.2 2933-6333 .463 953-2568 1176-1619 .726 7995 115.9
OPPONENTS 69 242.2 2946-6350 .464 843-2356 1332-1697 .785 8067 116.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 50 324 374 6.1 254 4.2 175 0 60 187 38
Williamson 59 84 143 6.2 49 2.1 39 0 16 58 9
Holiday 77 213 290 4.8 401 6.7 141 0 99 179 47
Redick 10 136 146 2.5 116 2.0 95 0 19 73 10
Ball 68 307 375 6.1 424 7.0 122 0 88 186 34
Hart 58 338 396 6.4 100 1.6 156 0 60 71 22
Favors 158 331 489 9.8 80 1.6 107 0 30 55 45
Moore 30 97 127 2.4 75 1.4 79 0 30 39 11
Okafor 46 73 119 4.2 36 1.3 63 0 7 36 19
Hayes 94 153 247 4.0 56 .9 152 0 24 50 53
Melli 38 132 170 3.0 79 1.4 119 0 34 44 22
Jackson 20 59 79 1.4 51 .9 72 0 15 44 4
Alexander-Walker 8 75 83 1.9 76 1.7 50 0 13 41 7
Williams 49 131 180 4.9 54 1.5 82 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
TEAM 767 2459 3226 46.8 1855 26.9 1458 0 520 1129 343
OPPONENTS 692 2407 3099 44.9 1689 24.5 1448 1 593 995 334