New Orleans Pelicans Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|58
|34.1
|481-1037
|.464
|141-367
|292-340
|.859
|1395
|24.1
|Williamson
|21
|28.3
|181-307
|.590
|6-13
|100-155
|.645
|468
|22.3
|Holiday
|57
|34.8
|432-956
|.452
|117-330
|119-170
|.700
|1100
|19.3
|Redick
|56
|26.2
|260-579
|.449
|161-357
|156-172
|.907
|837
|14.9
|Ball
|58
|32.2
|263-647
|.406
|141-371
|39-71
|.549
|706
|12.2
|Hart
|59
|27.2
|206-491
|.420
|114-330
|68-92
|.739
|594
|10.1
|Favors
|47
|24.2
|195-315
|.619
|1-7
|38-66
|.576
|429
|9.1
|Moore
|53
|18.4
|177-419
|.422
|62-163
|29-43
|.674
|445
|8.4
|Okafor
|28
|15.1
|88-144
|.611
|1-2
|37-58
|.638
|214
|7.6
|Hayes
|58
|17.1
|160-242
|.661
|1-4
|111-176
|.631
|432
|7.4
|Melli
|54
|17.2
|125-288
|.434
|65-186
|48-66
|.727
|363
|6.7
|Jackson
|53
|12.9
|104-272
|.382
|39-123
|49-66
|.742
|296
|5.6
|Alexander-Walker
|42
|12.2
|83-234
|.355
|42-120
|18-30
|.600
|226
|5.4
|Williams
|36
|22.0
|49-143
|.343
|25-96
|9-26
|.346
|132
|3.7
|Cheatham
|3
|10.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Gray
|2
|11.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|TEAM
|66
|242.3
|2807-6081
|.462
|916-2470
|1113-1531
|.727
|7643
|115.8
|OPPONENTS
|66
|242.3
|2821-6074
|.464
|805-2253
|1274-1626
|.784
|7721
|117.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|50
|310
|360
|6.2
|241
|4.2
|168
|0
|56
|179
|38
|Williamson
|56
|78
|134
|6.4
|42
|2.0
|37
|0
|16
|56
|9
|Holiday
|73
|205
|278
|4.9
|387
|6.8
|132
|0
|95
|167
|45
|Redick
|10
|134
|144
|2.6
|111
|2.0
|88
|0
|19
|69
|9
|Ball
|65
|295
|360
|6.2
|402
|6.9
|116
|0
|82
|178
|30
|Hart
|55
|323
|378
|6.4
|95
|1.6
|149
|0
|59
|67
|22
|Favors
|152
|310
|462
|9.8
|78
|1.7
|103
|0
|28
|53
|44
|Moore
|30
|96
|126
|2.4
|74
|1.4
|78
|0
|29
|38
|10
|Okafor
|46
|73
|119
|4.2
|36
|1.3
|63
|0
|7
|36
|19
|Hayes
|90
|148
|238
|4.1
|54
|.9
|146
|0
|24
|45
|53
|Melli
|37
|121
|158
|2.9
|72
|1.3
|109
|0
|34
|43
|19
|Jackson
|20
|57
|77
|1.5
|48
|.9
|67
|0
|15
|43
|4
|Alexander-Walker
|8
|73
|81
|1.9
|76
|1.8
|50
|0
|13
|40
|7
|Williams
|49
|130
|179
|5.0
|54
|1.5
|81
|0
|25
|21
|21
|Cheatham
|1
|5
|6
|2.0
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Gray
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|743
|2359
|3102
|47.0
|1774
|26.9
|1393
|0
|502
|1077
|331
|OPPONENTS
|661
|2316
|2977
|45.1
|1616
|24.5
|1369
|1
|570
|957
|317
