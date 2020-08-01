https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/New-Orleans-Pelicans-Stax-15451151.php
New Orleans Pelicans Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|57
|34.2
|476-1026
|.464
|139-362
|290-338
|.858
|1381
|24.2
|Williamson
|20
|29.0
|178-300
|.593
|6-13
|99-153
|.647
|461
|23.1
|Holiday
|56
|35.0
|430-949
|.453
|117-327
|119-170
|.700
|1096
|19.6
|Redick
|55
|26.4
|258-573
|.450
|159-353
|151-167
|.904
|826
|15.0
|Ball
|57
|32.4
|261-641
|.407
|139-367
|38-69
|.551
|699
|12.3
|Hart
|58
|27.3
|204-488
|.418
|113-328
|68-92
|.739
|589
|10.2
|Favors
|46
|24.3
|190-308
|.617
|1-7
|36-62
|.581
|417
|9.1
|Moore
|52
|18.7
|177-417
|.424
|62-163
|29-43
|.674
|445
|8.6
|Okafor
|28
|15.1
|88-144
|.611
|1-2
|37-58
|.638
|214
|7.6
|Hayes
|57
|17.0
|156-237
|.658
|1-4
|110-175
|.629
|423
|7.4
|Melli
|53
|17.0
|123-279
|.441
|65-180
|44-60
|.733
|355
|6.7
|Jackson
|52
|12.7
|99-257
|.385
|39-120
|48-64
|.750
|285
|5.5
|Alexander-Walker
|41
|12.2
|77-227
|.339
|40-117
|17-28
|.607
|211
|5.1
|Williams
|35
|22.3
|49-143
|.343
|25-96
|9-24
|.375
|132
|3.8
|Cheatham
|3
|10.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Gray
|2
|11.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|TEAM
|65
|242.3
|2769-5996
|.462
|907-2440
|1095-1503
|.729
|7540
|116.0
|OPPONENTS
|65
|242.3
|2784-5987
|.465
|780-2206
|1247-1591
|.784
|7595
|116.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|50
|308
|358
|6.3
|241
|4.2
|165
|0
|56
|175
|38
|Williamson
|55
|74
|129
|6.4
|42
|2.1
|35
|0
|16
|53
|9
|Holiday
|72
|201
|273
|4.9
|382
|6.8
|129
|0
|95
|164
|45
|Redick
|10
|134
|144
|2.6
|111
|2.0
|87
|0
|19
|68
|9
|Ball
|65
|289
|354
|6.2
|399
|7.0
|114
|0
|82
|175
|30
|Hart
|55
|318
|373
|6.4
|95
|1.6
|147
|0
|59
|66
|21
|Favors
|149
|304
|453
|9.8
|76
|1.7
|101
|0
|28
|53
|44
|Moore
|30
|96
|126
|2.4
|74
|1.4
|77
|0
|29
|38
|10
|Okafor
|46
|73
|119
|4.2
|36
|1.3
|63
|0
|7
|36
|19
|Hayes
|87
|143
|230
|4.0
|52
|.9
|144
|0
|23
|42
|53
|Melli
|37
|120
|157
|3.0
|69
|1.3
|108
|0
|33
|43
|19
|Jackson
|19
|53
|72
|1.4
|42
|.8
|67
|0
|15
|43
|4
|Alexander-Walker
|8
|72
|80
|2.0
|74
|1.8
|46
|0
|11
|40
|7
|Williams
|49
|129
|178
|5.1
|53
|1.5
|81
|0
|25
|21
|21
|Cheatham
|1
|5
|6
|2.0
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Gray
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|734
|2320
|3054
|47.0
|1750
|26.9
|1370
|0
|498
|1059
|330
|OPPONENTS
|653
|2276
|2929
|45.1
|1593
|24.5
|1341
|1
|560
|947
|315
