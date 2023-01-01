NO_Hill 1 run (Lutz kick), 6:02. Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 8:58. Key Plays: Dalton 16 pass to Olave; Dalton 10 pass to J.Johnson on 3rd-and-4; Dalton 8 pass to Olave on 3rd-and-3; Prentice 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hill 1 run on 3rd-and-3; Hill 8 run on 4th-and-2. New Orleans 7, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 54, 8:30. Drive: 5 plays, 22 yards, 2:58. Key Plays: Hill 17 pass to J.Johnson; Dalton 11 pass to Olave on 3rd-and-16. New Orleans 10, Philadelphia 0.

NO_FG Lutz 20, 3:05. Drive: 7 plays, 68 yards, 3:55. Key Play: Dalton 58 pass to Shaheed on 3rd-and-4. New Orleans 13, Philadelphia 0.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 56, 10:58. Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Sanders 14 run; Minshew 18 pass to Goedert; Minshew 15 pass to D.Smith. New Orleans 13, Philadelphia 3.

Phi_Brown 78 pass from Minshew (Elliott kick), :45. Drive: 3 plays, 96 yards, 1:29. Key Play: Minshew 12 pass to D.Smith. New Orleans 13, Philadelphia 10.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Lattimore 12 interception return (Lutz kick), 5:27. New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10.

___

NO Phi FIRST DOWNS 19 11 Rushing 8 2 Passing 10 9 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-16 3-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 313 313 Total Plays 66 53 Avg Gain 4.7 5.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 130 67 Rushes 35 15 Avg per rush 3.714 4.467 NET YARDS PASSING 183 246 Sacked-Yds lost 7-45 6-28 Gross-Yds passing 228 274 Completed-Att. 20-24 18-32 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.903 6.474 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-4 3-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 6-42.667 6-41.833 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 57 35 Punt Returns 3-18 1-7 Kickoff Returns 1-27 1-15 Interceptions 1-12 1-13 PENALTIES-Yds 3-20 8-49 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 37:04 22:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 16-74, Hill 14-46, Benjamin 2-10, Prentice 1-2, Dalton 2-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Sanders 12-61, B.Scott 2-6, Minshew 1-0.

PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 18-22-1-204, Hill 2-2-0-24. Philadelphia, Minshew 18-32-1-274.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Shaheed 6-79, J.Johnson 5-62, Olave 4-42, Trautman 1-16, Benjamin 1-9, Hill 1-9, Kamara 1-7, Prentice 1-4. Philadelphia, Smith 9-115, Brown 4-97, Goedert 3-45, Gainwell 2-17.

PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, Shaheed 3-18. Philadelphia, Covey 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, Shaheed 1-27. Philadelphia, B.Scott 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Adebo 6-0-0, Lattimore 6-0-0, Jordan 5-0-3, Sorensen 4-2-0, Davis 3-4-0, Elliss 3-1-1.5, Onyemata 2-2-0, Mathieu 2-0-0, Granderson 1-1-1.5, Roach 1-0-0, Roby 1-0-0, Throckmorton 1-0-0, J.Gray 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Edwards 9-2-0, Epps 7-1-0, Slay 5-0-0, Hargrave 4-4-1, Blankenship 4-4-0, White 4-3-0, Reddick 3-2-2, J.Scott 3-1-0, Cox 2-2-1, Graham 2-1-2, Bradberry 2-1-0, Williams 1-2-1, Davis 0-2-0, Joseph 0-2-0, Suh 0-1-0, Sweat 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, Lattimore 1-12. Philadelphia, J.Scott 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Alonzo Ramsey, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Saleem Choudhry.