New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Langford 1-1 0-0 2, Sochan 7-14 7-10 23, Poeltl 6-9 1-1 13, T.Jones 7-12 4-4 19, Vassell 4-13 1-1 10, Bates-Diop 1-3 2-2 4, Branham 4-6 0-0 9, McDermott 2-8 0-0 5, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 2-6 2-2 6, S.Johnson 4-5 3-4 12, Richardson 5-11 2-3 14. Totals 43-90 22-27 117.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason