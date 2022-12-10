New Mexico 94, UTSA 76

Bofinger 2-3 0-1 4, Germany 3-9 1-1 7, Buggs 3-10 3-3 11, Medor 3-7 0-0 6, Richards 4-8 8-9 20, Addo-Ankrah 3-7 0-0 8, Farmer 2-5 0-1 4, Tucker 0-2 2-2 2, Aleu 2-4 1-2 6, Czumbel 1-2 0-0 2, Diouf 0-3 3-4 3, Sabally 1-1 0-0 3, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 18-23 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason