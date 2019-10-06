New Jersey Devils sign D Joe Morrow, waive him for AHL depth

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed veteran defenseman Joe Morrow and waived him, hoping to send him to their AHL franchise.

General manager Ray Shero says Morrow signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the AHL level.

Shero said Morrow would be assigned to Binghamton if he clears waivers Monday. He was the 23rd overall pick in the 2011 draft by Pittsburgh.

The 26-year-old Morrow spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring one goal and six assists in 41 games. He has played in 162 career games for Winnipeg, Montreal and Boston, scoring nine goals and 23 assists.

