New Jersey Devils Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 New Jersey Devils POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 37 Pavel Zacha 48 16 18 34 -12 8 5 0 4 97 .165 F 86 Jack Hughes 54 11 20 31 -2 14 1 0 1 139 .079 F 63 Jesper Bratt 44 7 22 29 5 8 2 0 1 93 .075 F 17 Yegor Sharangovich 52 16 13 29 -3 4 2 1 3 112 .143 F 44 Miles Wood 53 17 8 25 -5 29 3 0 2 123 .138 F 59 Janne Kuokkanen 48 7 17 24 -8 14 1 0 1 58 .121 D 24 Ty Smith 48 2 21 23 -9 22 1 0 0 69 .029 D 28 Damon Severson 54 3 18 21 -8 27 0 0 0 88 .034 D 76 P.K. Subban 44 5 14 19 -16 26 2 0 0 99 .051 F 14 Travis Zajac 33 7 11 18 0 6 0 0 2 34 .206 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 34 8 9 17 -2 18 1 1 2 84 .095 F 20 Michael McLeod 50 9 5 14 -10 38 0 0 2 60 .150 D 22 Ryan Murray 46 0 14 14 5 8 0 0 0 26 .000 F 14 Nathan Bastian 39 3 7 10 2 21 0 0 0 45 .067 D 8 Will Butcher 21 1 9 10 -1 0 0 0 0 33 .030 F 13 Nico Hischier 19 6 4 10 -8 4 3 1 0 43 .140 F 11 Andreas Johnsson 48 4 6 10 -1 12 1 0 0 60 .067 F 39 Nick Merkley 27 2 8 10 -5 7 0 0 0 38 .053 F 23 Mikhail Maltsev 33 6 3 9 -4 4 0 0 0 55 .109 F 90 Jesper Boqvist 26 4 3 7 -4 2 0 0 1 32 .125 D 45 Sami Vatanen 30 2 4 6 2 18 0 0 0 41 .049 F 97 Nikita Gusev 20 2 3 5 -12 0 0 0 0 45 .044 D 88 Kevin Bahl 5 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 5 Connor Carrick 11 1 1 2 -2 5 0 0 0 8 .125 F 25 Nolan Foote 4 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .333 D 70 Dmitry Kulikov 38 0 2 2 -4 26 0 0 0 43 .000 F 67 Marian Studenic 8 1 1 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .143 D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 14 .071 F 12 Tyce Thompson 7 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 42 A.J. Greer 1 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 6 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 2 Colton White 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 142 246 388 -111 362 22 3 19 1563 .091 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 180 311 491 96 372 41 5 30 1679 .107 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Mackenzie Blackwood 34 2030 2.98 14 16 4 1 101 1054 0.904 0 0 0 41 Scott Wedgewood 15 829 3.04 3 7 3 2 42 427 0.902 0 0 0 47 Aaron Dell 7 319 4.14 1 5 0 0 22 154 0.857 0 0 0 1 Eric Comrie 1 60 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 33 0.909 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 54 3282 3.11 19 28 7 3 168 1668 .893 142 246 362 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3282 2.54 35 15 4 4 137 1558 .909 180 311 372