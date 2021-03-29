New Jersey Devils Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 29, 2021 New Jersey Devils POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 24 Ty Smith 33 2 17 19 3 18 1 0 0 44 .045 F 37 Pavel Zacha 32 7 12 19 -13 4 1 0 2 58 .121 F 63 Jesper Bratt 27 3 14 17 2 2 1 0 1 57 .053 F 86 Jack Hughes 33 7 9 16 0 0 1 0 1 74 .095 F 59 Janne Kuokkanen 28 5 11 16 6 14 1 0 0 33 .152 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 32 7 9 16 -3 18 1 1 2 80 .088 D 76 P.K. Subban 33 3 11 14 -9 22 2 0 0 77 .039 F 44 Miles Wood 33 10 4 14 -4 21 3 0 2 76 .132 F 19 Travis Zajac 29 4 10 14 3 6 0 0 2 29 .138 D 28 Damon Severson 33 2 10 12 -4 16 0 0 0 56 .036 F 17 Yegor Sharangovich 31 7 5 12 2 2 0 0 2 63 .111 F 11 Andreas Johnsson 33 3 5 8 0 10 1 0 0 38 .079 F 14 Nathan Bastian 27 2 4 6 3 13 0 0 0 33 .061 F 20 Michael McLeod 29 4 2 6 -4 18 0 0 1 32 .125 F 97 Nikita Gusev 20 2 3 5 -12 0 0 0 0 45 .044 D 45 Sami Vatanen 23 2 3 5 -4 12 0 0 0 32 .063 F 23 Mikhail Maltsev 20 4 0 4 -2 4 0 0 0 36 .111 F 39 Nick Merkley 10 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 20 .100 D 22 Ryan Murray 25 0 4 4 0 6 0 0 0 14 .000 D 8 Will Butcher 8 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 13 .077 F 13 Nico Hischier 5 2 1 3 0 2 1 0 0 10 .200 D 70 Dmitry Kulikov 32 0 2 2 -2 22 0 0 0 34 .000 D 7 Matt Tennyson 10 0 1 1 6 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 90 Jesper Boqvist 7 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 5 Connor Carrick 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 33 79 141 220 -36 228 13 1 13 970 .081 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 98 167 265 33 226 26 1 17 1043 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Mackenzie Blackwood 19 1126 2.82 9 9 1 1 53 594 0.911 0 0 0 41 Scott Wedgewood 11 662 2.71 3 5 3 2 30 347 0.914 0 0 0 47 Aaron Dell 3 129 3.72 0 2 0 0 8 65 0.877 0 0 0 1 Eric Comrie 1 60 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 33 0.909 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 33 2005 2.85 13 16 4 3 94 1039 .906 79 141 228 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 2005 2.33 20 10 3 1 77 968 .919 98 167 226 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Nika Muhl likely out against Baylor;...By Doug Bonjour