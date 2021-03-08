New Jersey Devils Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 New Jersey Devils POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 37 Pavel Zacha 21 6 10 16 -3 4 1 0 2 38 .158 F 86 Jack Hughes 21 5 8 13 -1 0 1 0 1 53 .094 D 24 Ty Smith 21 2 9 11 3 12 1 0 0 29 .069 F 44 Miles Wood 21 7 4 11 0 13 2 0 1 50 .140 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 20 4 6 10 -1 14 0 1 1 53 .075 D 76 P.K. Subban 21 2 8 10 -5 14 1 0 0 52 .038 F 63 Jesper Bratt 15 1 7 8 2 0 0 0 0 36 .028 D 28 Damon Severson 21 1 6 7 0 10 0 0 0 41 .024 F 14 Nathan Bastian 21 2 4 6 3 9 0 0 0 25 .080 F 11 Andreas Johnsson 21 3 3 6 5 8 1 0 0 29 .103 F 59 Janne Kuokkanen 16 1 5 6 0 6 0 0 0 15 .067 F 17 Yegor Sharangovich 19 3 3 6 0 0 0 0 2 27 .111 F 97 Nikita Gusev 16 2 3 5 -9 0 0 0 0 37 .054 F 20 Michael McLeod 20 3 1 4 0 16 0 0 1 23 .130 F 19 Travis Zajac 17 2 2 4 -4 6 0 0 0 17 .118 D 8 Will Butcher 8 1 2 3 -1 0 0 0 0 13 .077 F 13 Nico Hischier 5 2 1 3 0 2 1 0 0 10 .200 F 23 Mikhail Maltsev 9 3 0 3 2 2 0 0 0 16 .188 F 39 Nicholas Merkley 5 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 7 .143 D 22 Ryan Murray 13 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 8 .000 D 70 Dmitry Kulikov 20 0 1 1 2 12 0 0 0 21 .000 D 7 Matt Tennyson 10 0 1 1 6 2 0 0 0 10 .000 D 45 Sami Vatanen 11 0 1 1 -3 8 0 0 0 13 .000 F 90 Jesper Boqvist 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 5 Connor Carrick 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 21 51 89 140 -2 152 8 1 8 627 .081 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 64 113 177 -3 150 22 1 11 649 .099 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Mackenzie Blackwood 12 708 2.97 5 6 1 0 35 366 0.904 0 0 0 41 Scott Wedgewood 6 360 2.33 2 3 1 2 14 181 0.923 0 0 0 47 Aaron Dell 3 129 3.72 0 2 0 0 8 65 0.877 0 0 0 1 Eric Comrie 1 60 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 33 0.909 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 21 1276 2.86 8 11 2 2 60 645 .901 51 89 152 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 1276 2.33 13 6 2 0 49 625 .919 64 113 150 More for youSportsUConn's Isaiah Whaley named Big East co-Defensive Player...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour