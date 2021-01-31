New Jersey Devils Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 31, 2021 New Jersey Devils POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 86 Jack Hughes 8 3 5 8 2 0 1 0 1 16 .188 D 24 Ty Smith 8 2 5 7 3 6 1 0 0 14 .143 F 44 Miles Wood 8 3 2 5 3 11 1 0 1 17 .176 F 14 Nathan Bastian 8 1 2 3 2 2 0 0 0 9 .111 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 8 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 21 .000 D 28 Damon Severson 8 1 2 3 0 8 0 0 0 20 .050 F 37 Pavel Zacha 8 2 1 3 -2 2 0 0 0 17 .118 F 11 Andreas Johnsson 8 1 1 2 3 6 0 0 0 6 .167 F 59 Janne Kuokkanen 8 1 1 2 1 4 0 0 0 5 .200 F 20 Michael McLeod 8 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125 F 17 Yegor Sharangovich 8 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 6 .167 D 76 P.K. Subban 8 0 2 2 -5 10 0 0 0 26 .000 F 19 Travis Zajac 7 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 0 10 .200 F 97 Nikita Gusev 8 0 1 1 -5 0 0 0 0 22 .000 D 70 Dmitry Kulikov 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 39 Nicholas Merkley 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 22 Ryan Murray 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 7 Matt Tennyson 8 0 1 1 6 2 0 0 0 9 .000 F 90 Jesper Boqvist 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000 F 63 Jesper Bratt 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 8 18 31 49 12 67 3 0 3 230 .078 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 21 40 61 -14 53 9 1 3 257 .082 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 41 Scott Wedgewood 5 300 2.8 1 3 1 1 14 141 0.901 0 0 0 29 Mackenzie Blackwood 3 189 1.89 2 0 1 0 6 115 0.948 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 8 494 2.5 3 3 2 1 20 256 .918 18 31 67 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 494 2.25 5 2 1 0 18 230 .922 21 40 53 More for youSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug Bonjour