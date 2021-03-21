Skip to main content
Sports

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1

New Jersey 0 1 0 1 2
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 0 1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Guentzel, Rust), 3:37.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Vatanen 2 (Zajac, Kuokkanen), 4:48.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Zacha, Smith), 2:50.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-14-7-2_35. Pittsburgh 10-13-11-2_36.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 7-8-1 (36 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 12-8-2 (35-33).

A_2,800 (18,387). T_2:23.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brandon Schrader.

