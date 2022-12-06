New Hampshire 74, Boston College 71, OT

Daniels 13-19 4-6 34, Tutic 3-7 1-1 7, Woodyard 0-4 0-0 0, Herasme 2-10 0-2 4, Johnson 5-14 9-12 20, Derry 3-5 0-0 9, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Sunderland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 14-21 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason