New England 38, Cleveland 15

New England 3 7 14 14 \u2014 38 Cleveland 3 3 0 9 \u2014 15 First Quarter NE_FG Folk 19, 7:31. Cle_FG York 39, 3:00. Second Quarter NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. Cle_FG York 48, :26. Third Quarter NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Fourth Quarter Cle_FG York 51, 14:35. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. A_67,431. ___ NE Cle First downs 20 16 Total Net Yards 399 328 Rushes-yards 29-98 18-70 Passing 301 258 Punt Returns 3-35 2-7 Kickoff Returns 2-39 5-106 Interceptions Ret. 2-15 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-34-0 21-45-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 4-8 Punts 4-41.0 3-44.333 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2 Penalties-Yards 12-92 7-63 Time of Possession 35:05 24:55 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 19-76, Thornton 3-16, Strong 1-5, K.Harris 3-5, Zappe 3-(minus 4). Cleveland, Chubb 12-56, Hunt 4-12, Peoples-Jones 1-2, Brissett 1-0. PASSING_New England, Zappe 24-34-0-309. Cleveland, Brissett 21-45-2-266. RECEIVING_New England, Parker 4-64, Henry 4-61, Meyers 4-60, Thornton 4-37, Stevenson 4-15, Smith 2-61, Bourne 1-17, Zappe 1-(minus 6). Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 4-74, Cooper 4-44, Njoku 3-58, Bryant 3-18, Brown 2-21, D.Johnson 2-9, Woods 1-15, Chubb 1-14, Da.Bell 1-13. MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 45.