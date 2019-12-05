Nevada demolishes Santa Clara 5-game win streak, 98-67

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jazz Johnson scored 20 points, making four 3-pointers, and Nevada demolished Santa Clara’s five-game win streak 98-67 Wednesday night.

Zane Meeks also hit four from distance, finishing with a career-high 16 points, and Jalen Harris came close to a triple-double with 16 points, 11 boards and eight assists. Nisre Zouzoua added 12 points and Robby Robinson 10 for the Wolf Pack (6-3).

Nevada led from start to finish, shot 53% for the game (34-for-64) and was 14-for-28 from behind the 3-point arc. The Wolf Pack dominated the boards, outrebounding Santa Clara 52-37, and had 26 assists on 34 baskets.

The Broncos (8-2) made just 4 of 29 3-pointers and shot 35% from the field overall. No one reached double figures, but Jalen Williams and DJ Mitchell each scored eight.