Nets, without Irving and Durant, beat NBA-leading 76ers BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 10:19 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris scored a season-high 28 points and the Brooklyn Nets, playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, beat the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers 122-109 on Thursday night.
Without their two superstars in uniform — blue uniforms, a throwback to 30 years ago in New Jersey — the Nets jumped out quickly and had a double-digit lead for much of the second half while winning their second straight, both without Durant.