Nets head to second round, beat Celtics 123-109 in Game 5 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 10:28 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first postseason triple-double with Brooklyn, leading the Nets into the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Game 5.
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Kevin Durant had 24 for the Nets, who will face the Milwaukee Bucks in their first appearance in the second round since 2014. The No. 2-seeded Nets will host Game 1 on Saturday.