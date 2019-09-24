Nets: Injured Kevin Durant likely won't play this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Nets general manager Sean Marks says the expectation is Kevin Durant won't play this season, although the All-Star forward will have a say in determining when he's ready.

Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.

Marks says Tuesday that Durant's recovery is going well and believes he wants to play this season. But he says the team is taking a long-term approach and planning on Durant not playing.

The Nets also signed All-Star Kyrie Irving in July. He was hurt Tuesday when he was elbowed during a pickup game. Marks doesn't believe the injury was serious.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports