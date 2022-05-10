Naylor powers big comeback, Guardians stun White Sox in 11 MARK GONZALES, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 1:11 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates his game tying grand slam off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates his game-tying grand slam off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, center, celebrates his game tying grand slam off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his game-tying grand slam off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson watches his RBI double off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Leury Garcia scored on the play. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates his game-tying grand slam off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks in the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson hits an RBI double off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Leury Garcia scored on the play. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Chicago White Sox Yoan Moncada watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert singles off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates his game tying grand slam off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac looks out from the dugout after being pulled in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and a three-run homer in the 11th, powering a huge comeback that carried the Cleveland Guardians past the Chicago White Sox 12-9 on Monday night.
Naylor also had a run-scoring double in the eighth and finished with eight RBIs for the Guardians, who stunned Chicago by rallying from an 8-2 deficit in the ninth aided by two White Sox errors.