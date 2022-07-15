Naylor drives in 2, Guardians rally past Tigers 6-5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor drove in two runs and Andrés Giménez delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 victory over the struggling Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
Giménez, a first-time All-Star, hit a two-out flare to left field off Michael Fulmer (2-4) that scored rookie Steven Kwan from second base. One batter earlier, Naylor knocked in Myles Straw with a sacrifice fly to tie it 5-all.