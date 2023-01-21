Skip to main content
Navy 77, Army 71

Deaver 5-11 4-7 14, Nelson 6-13 3-3 16, Dorsey 3-6 1-1 7, Inge 1-6 2-4 4, Yoder 4-9 3-4 13, Jones 7-9 3-5 21, Benigni 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 1-1 0-0 2, Allison 0-0 0-0 0, Kehoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 16-24 77.

ARMY (11-10)

Mann 11-15 5-8 28, Peterson 1-4 0-2 2, Roberts 3-9 4-4 12, C.Benson 1-4 1-2 4, Rucker 6-13 2-3 15, Cross 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Dove 1-1 1-2 3, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 14-23 71.

Halftime_Army 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Navy 7-18 (Jones 4-6, Yoder 2-3, Nelson 1-4, Benigni 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Inge 0-2), Army 5-13 (Roberts 2-4, C.Benson 1-2, Mann 1-3, Rucker 1-4). Rebounds_Navy 26 (Nelson 7), Army 31 (Mann 8). Assists_Navy 12 (Nelson 3), Army 10 (Rucker 3). Total Fouls_Navy 20, Army 18.

