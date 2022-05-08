Nationals go deep 3 times in 7-3 victory over Angels JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2022
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz went deep, Maikel Franco drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
Josiah Gray (4-2) won his second straight start, allowing three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in the trade deadline deal for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, also struck out three.