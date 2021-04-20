Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 34 11 18 29 -8 14 3 0 3 116 .095 D 59 Roman Josi 40 6 22 28 -10 20 1 0 2 115 .052 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 46 10 14 24 8 17 2 0 2 142 .070 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 41 12 10 22 5 14 2 1 2 74 .162 F 64 Mikael Granlund 43 11 9 20 -4 10 4 0 1 64 .172 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 31 10 9 19 -6 4 6 0 4 51 .196 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 40 6 12 18 12 10 0 0 2 88 .068 F 92 Ryan Johansen 39 4 12 16 1 20 1 0 0 53 .075 F 56 Erik Haula 43 5 10 15 3 14 1 2 1 65 .077 F 11 Luke Kunin 30 5 9 14 1 13 0 0 0 55 .091 F 21 Nick Cousins 46 4 9 13 1 41 0 0 0 50 .080 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 39 9 3 12 -4 4 0 0 1 61 .148 F 10 Colton Sissons 47 7 5 12 0 16 0 1 0 48 .146 D 4 Ryan Ellis 27 3 8 11 -6 8 2 0 0 60 .050 D 57 Dante Fabbro 38 2 9 11 -1 23 1 0 1 57 .035 F 95 Matt Duchene 25 4 5 9 -11 4 1 0 0 56 .071 F 13 Yakov Trenin 36 4 5 9 1 16 0 0 0 47 .085 D 17 Ben Harpur 28 0 7 7 2 15 0 0 0 27 .000 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 29 3 2 5 -2 68 1 0 0 24 .125 D 5 Matt Benning 45 1 3 4 1 26 0 0 0 37 .027 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 15 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 26 .038 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 6 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 .400 F 16 Rem Pitlick 9 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 15 0 1 1 1 8 0 0 0 17 .000 D 2 Tyler Lewington 1 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 22 David Farrance 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 44 Erik Gudbranson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 5 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 2 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 47 121 192 313 -16 451 25 4 20 1393 .087 OPPONENT TOTALS 47 132 222 354 4 381 37 2 22 1459 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 74 Juuse Saros 28 1565 2.22 16 9 0 2 58 810 0.928 0 0 0 35 Pekka Rinne 23 1250 2.97 9 12 1 1 62 634 0.902 0 1 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 47 2856 2.55 25 21 1 3 120 1447 .910 121 192 451 OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2856 2.53 22 17 8 4 119 1391 .913 132 222 381 More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni