Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 30 10 17 27 -8 12 3 0 3 110 .091 D 59 Roman Josi 25 2 14 16 -12 12 0 0 1 79 .025 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 24 9 6 15 2 14 2 1 2 38 .237 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 30 4 10 14 -2 8 2 0 1 101 .040 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 23 5 8 13 8 2 0 0 1 58 .086 F 64 Mikael Granlund 27 5 6 11 -5 6 2 0 0 43 .116 D 57 Dante Fabbro 28 2 8 10 -1 21 1 0 1 49 .041 F 21 Nick Cousins 29 3 6 9 -2 25 0 0 0 33 .091 D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044 F 56 Erik Haula 26 3 6 9 -5 8 1 1 0 34 .088 F 92 Ryan Johansen 22 2 7 9 -3 12 0 0 0 35 .057 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 21 6 3 9 -6 2 4 0 1 33 .182 F 95 Matt Duchene 23 3 5 8 -11 4 1 0 0 52 .058 F 11 Luke Kunin 17 2 3 5 -3 2 0 0 0 28 .071 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 22 3 1 4 -10 4 0 0 0 28 .107 F 10 Colton Sissons 30 4 0 4 -1 12 0 0 0 27 .148 F 13 Yakov Trenin 19 2 2 4 3 4 0 0 0 19 .105 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 18 1 2 3 -2 31 1 0 0 16 .063 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 D 5 Matt Benning 29 1 1 2 -5 24 0 0 0 26 .038 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 7 1 1 2 -4 2 0 0 0 15 .067 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 5 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 17 Ben Harpur 11 0 0 0 -5 9 0 0 0 13 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 4 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 2 .000 F 16 Rem Pitlick 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 30 71 118 189 -82 282 19 2 11 933 .076 OPPONENT TOTALS 30 98 165 263 73 266 31 2 17 917 .107 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 20 1067 3.09 7 11 1 1 55 542 0.899 0 1 0 74 Juuse Saros 14 718 2.92 6 5 0 0 35 364 0.904 0 0 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 30 1820 3.0 13 16 1 1 90 909 .893 71 118 282 OPPONENT TOTALS 30 1820 2.3 17 9 4 2 69 931 .924 98 165 266