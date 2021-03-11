Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 11, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 26 10 17 27 -3 12 3 0 3 101 .099 D 59 Roman Josi 25 2 14 16 -12 12 0 0 1 79 .025 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 26 3 9 12 -2 8 1 0 0 85 .035 F 64 Mikael Granlund 23 5 5 10 -7 6 2 0 0 37 .135 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 19 4 5 9 6 0 0 0 1 49 .082 D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044 D 57 Dante Fabbro 26 2 7 9 -1 21 1 0 1 47 .043 F 95 Matt Duchene 23 3 5 8 -11 4 1 0 0 52 .058 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 20 6 2 8 -2 14 2 0 1 28 .214 F 92 Ryan Johansen 18 2 6 8 0 10 0 0 0 29 .069 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 17 5 3 8 -5 0 4 0 1 29 .172 F 21 Nick Cousins 25 2 5 7 0 23 0 0 0 29 .069 F 56 Erik Haula 23 2 5 7 -4 8 0 1 0 30 .067 F 11 Luke Kunin 17 2 3 5 -3 2 0 0 0 28 .071 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 19 3 1 4 -8 4 0 0 0 25 .120 F 10 Colton Sissons 26 4 0 4 0 10 0 0 0 23 .174 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 D 5 Matt Benning 25 1 1 2 -6 24 0 0 0 22 .045 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 14 1 1 2 -3 26 1 0 0 12 .083 F 13 Yakov Trenin 15 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 11 .091 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 21 0 1 1 -1 38 0 0 0 18 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 4 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 17 Ben Harpur 7 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 8 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 .000 F 16 Rem Pitlick 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 26 61 101 162 -75 252 17 1 9 816 .075 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 85 141 226 69 240 27 2 15 783 .109 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 17 904 2.92 6 9 1 1 44 453 0.903 0 0 0 74 Juuse Saros 13 658 3.1 5 5 0 0 34 323 0.895 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 26 1580 3.0 11 14 1 1 78 776 .891 61 101 252 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 1580 2.31 15 7 4 2 60 815 .925 85 141 240 More for youSportsNo. 11 DePaul vs. No. 3 UConn: Time, TV and what you need...By David BorgesSports'Trust the process': Ridgefield's Jackson Mitchell moves...By Paul Doyle