Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 6 1 4 5 1 2 1 0 0 23 .043 F 9 Filip Forsberg 6 4 0 4 0 4 1 0 1 18 .222 F 64 Mikael Granlund 3 2 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 10 .200 F 21 Nick Cousins 6 0 2 2 1 6 0 0 0 5 .000 F 95 Matt Duchene 6 0 2 2 -2 2 0 0 0 16 .000 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 6 0 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 9 .000 D 57 Dante Fabbro 6 0 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 12 .000 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 4 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 0 4 .250 F 56 Erik Haula 6 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 6 .000 F 92 Ryan Johansen 6 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 D 59 Roman Josi 6 1 1 2 -2 0 0 0 1 26 .038 F 11 Luke Kunin 6 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 0 10 .200 F 15 Brad Richardson 6 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 4 .250 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 6 0 1 1 2 8 0 0 0 2 .000 D 4 Ryan Ellis 6 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 19 .000 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .333 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 10 Colton Sissons 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 13 Yakov Trenin 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .500 D 5 Matt Benning 5 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 6 15 23 38 17 44 2 0 3 191 .079 OPPONENT TOTALS 6 19 29 48 -20 48 10 1 3 168 .113 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 74 Juuse Saros 4 218 3.01 2 2 0 0 11 116 0.905 0 0 0 35 Pekka Rinne 3 141 2.98 1 1 0 0 7 51 0.863 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 6 361 3.0 3 3 0 0 18 167 .887 15 23 44 OPPONENT TOTALS 6 361 2.33 3 2 1 1 14 190 .921 19 29 48 More for youSportsUConn's well-balanced effort leads to win over ButlerBy David BorgesSports'Still hard to grip': One year later, Auriemma reflects...By Doug Bonjour