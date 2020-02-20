Nakashima youngest Delray quarterfinalist in 12 years.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Teenage wild card Brandon Nakashima beat qualifier Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday to become the youngest quarterfinalist at the Delray Beach Open in 12 years.

The 18-year-old Nakashima, from San Diego, is playing in his first tour-level tournament. With two wins this week, he's the youngest Delray Beach quarterfinalist since Kei Nishikori won the title in 2008.

“I was just hoping to play a good match in the first round,” Nakashima said. “After winning these two matches, I've gained a lot of confidence in my game, and hopefully I continue playing well. I always knew I had the game to compete with these high-level pros, and I just needed the opportunity.”

No. 4-seeded Reilly Opelka hit 17 aces and beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4.

Soonwoo Kwon edged wild card Ryan Harrison 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (0).