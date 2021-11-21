Nabers, Johnson help LSU beat Louisiana-Monroe 27-14 DAVID FOLSE II, Associated Press Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 3:49 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Malik Nabers had a career-high 143 yards receiving and a touchdown as LSU defeated Louisiana-Monroe 27-14 Saturday night.
Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) continued to struggle to develop any sort of rhythm offensively, scoring only 17 points well into the third quarter against the nation’s 115th-ranked scoring defense in ULM (4-7, 2-5 Sun Belt).