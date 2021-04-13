NWSL to probe player's claim of discrimination by security

The National Women’s Soccer League opened an investigation Tuesday under its anti-discrimination policy after a Black player for the Chicago Red Stars said a security guard in Houston treated her and her boyfriend inappropriately because of their race.

In a social media post on Saturday morning, Sarah Gorden said her boyfriend, who is also Black, was followed and threatened with arrest when he approached her after a scoreless draw between the Red Stars and the Houston Dash at BBVA Stadium on Friday night.