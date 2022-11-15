Skip to main content
NO. 25 UCONN 84, BUFFALO 64

FG FT Reb
BUFFALO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 36 3-10 0-0 1-4 0 3 7
Smith 21 2-5 2-2 1-4 0 5 6
Foster 24 3-5 4-6 0-2 1 0 11
C.Jones 21 2-6 1-2 0-3 3 4 6
Powell 23 1-10 0-0 1-6 2 1 2
Hardnett 32 3-5 1-2 1-3 0 4 8
Blocker 18 5-7 0-0 0-0 2 0 11
Jack 16 4-4 1-1 0-3 1 5 9
Ceaser 7 2-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 4
K.Jones 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Williamson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-58 9-13 4-26 9 23 64

Percentages: FG .431, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Foster 1-1, C.Jones 1-2, Hardnett 1-2, Blocker 1-3, Adams 1-5, Ceaser 0-2, Powell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jack 2).

Turnovers: 18 (Foster 6, Powell 3, Adams 2, Ceaser 2, Blocker, C.Jones, Hardnett, K.Jones, Smith).

Steals: 8 (Powell 2, C.Jones, Foster, Hardnett, Jack, K.Jones, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UCONN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Karaban 33 4-8 1-2 2-4 1 1 10
Sanogo 22 4-11 2-2 1-6 0 3 11
Alleyne 39 4-11 3-3 2-3 2 2 12
Diarra 16 1-3 1-2 0-1 2 3 3
Newton 36 4-14 14-17 1-10 11 0 22
Calcaterra 31 6-9 0-0 2-2 1 0 15
Clingan 18 5-5 1-2 3-8 0 3 11
Springs 4 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Roumoglou 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-63 22-28 12-37 17 13 84
Percentages: FG .444, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Calcaterra 3-5, Sanogo 1-1, Karaban 1-4, Alleyne 1-7, Diarra 0-1, Newton 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Karaban 3, Clingan 2, Newton).

Turnovers: 15 (Karaban 3, Newton 3, Calcaterra 2, Clingan 2, Diarra 2, Sanogo 2, Alleyne).

Steals: 11 (Newton 4, Calcaterra 2, Diarra 2, Sanogo 2, Clingan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Buffalo 28 36 64
UConn 44 40 84

