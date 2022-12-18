NJIT 62, Niagara 53

A.Gray 8-16 3-3 20, Obioha 0-1 0-0 0, Erving 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-3 2-2 2, Thomasson 3-12 1-3 7, Mitchell 3-5 1-2 7, Bayless 3-7 0-0 6, Kasperzyk 2-5 1-2 5, Kiner 2-5 0-0 4, Traore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 8-12 53.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason