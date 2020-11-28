FG FT Reb
NICHOLLS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Garvin 22 5-11 1-3 1-5 0 4 12
Lyons 22 4-6 1-2 3-3 0 2 9
Fornes 10 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 3
Gordon 22 6-8 2-4 0-2 1 3 16
K.Johnson 31 3-7 3-4 0-2 6 2 9
Buford 25 2-4 2-2 1-1 1 1 8
Williams 23 1-6 2-2 1-3 2 2 5
I.Johnson 18 0-6 0-1 0-3 0 3 0
Sears 14 4-4 0-0 0-6 0 4 8
Spencer 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Rainey 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Terrell 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Strander 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 11-18 6-27 11 27 70

Percentages: FG .464, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Buford 2-3, Gordon 2-3, Fornes 1-1, Garvin 1-2, Williams 1-2, I.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lyons 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Lyons 4, Garvin 3, Gordon 3, I.Johnson, K.Johnson, Rainey, Sears, Spencer, Williams).

Steals: 13 (K.Johnson 6, Buford 3, Gordon 2, Garvin, I.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IDAHO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Parker 27 2-5 1-2 1-6 1 1 5
Porter 29 1-4 3-6 0-3 0 1 5
Cool 33 0-7 6-7 0-3 3 3 6
Ford 27 4-7 2-2 2-4 3 3 13
Smellie 30 2-5 4-5 0-5 1 1 9
Sorensen 16 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 5
Carr 12 1-3 1-2 0-2 1 4 3
Visentin 9 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Karstetter 4 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Buzangu 3 1-1 0-1 1-1 0 0 2
Cooper 3 0-2 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Carlson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Cook 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Taylor 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Turner 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 14-40 18-27 5-28 10 20 51

Percentages: FG .350, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ford 3-5, Sorensen 1-1, Smellie 1-4, Cooper 0-1, Karstetter 0-1, Carr 0-2, Parker 0-2, Cool 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Parker 2, Smellie, Visentin).

Turnovers: 28 (Ford 7, Parker 5, Cool 4, Visentin 4, Porter 2, Smellie 2, Sorensen 2, Carr, Cooper).

Steals: 1 (Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nicholls 35 35 70
Idaho St. 15 36 51

.