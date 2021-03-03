NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat Oilers 6-1 for 3-game sweep March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 10:54 p.m.
1 of6 Toronto Maple Leafs' Justin Holl (3) and Ilya Mikheyev (65) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) work for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) skates past as the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his return from an injury and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.
John Tavares and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyhev also scored to help Toronto improve to 18-4-2.