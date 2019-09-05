NHL, NHLPA set to meet again to talk CBA extension

FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will meet again Friday, Sept. 6, in New York to continue collective bargaining negotiations. Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now. Owners had the same option and chose not to end it, citing the health of the league and the momentum from a period of labor peace. Unlike previous negotiations where Commissioner Gary Bettman said there was a need for fundamental changes, the issues this time appear more manageable. less FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The NHL ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NHL, NHLPA set to meet again to talk CBA extension 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — The NHL and NHL Players' Association will meet again Friday in New York to continue collective bargaining negotiations.

Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now. Owners had the same option and chose not to end it, citing the health of the league and the momentum from a period of labor peace.

Unlike previous negotiations where Commissioner Gary Bettman said there was a need for fundamental changes, the issues this time appear more manageable. Bettman described it as "joint problem-solving" between the league and players, which has sparked the ongoing dialogue.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports