Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 5 3 8 11 0 4 0 0 1 11 27.3
Connor McDavid Edmonton 4 5 5 10 1 4 3 0 1 17 29.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 4 3 6 9 0 2 0 0 0 10 30.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 2 6 8 3 2 1 0 0 20 10.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 4 2 6 8 1 4 2 0 1 14 14.3
David Pastrnak Boston 5 3 5 8 2 4 0 0 0 32 9.4
Mats Zuccarello Minnesota 4 4 4 8 -8 2 3 0 0 19 21.1
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 5 4 4 8 2 0 3 1 1 27 14.8
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 4 4 4 8 -7 4 2 0 1 20 20.0
Valeri Nichushkin Colorado 4 5 3 8 1 0 4 1 0 15 33.3
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 4 6 2 8 2 0 2 0 0 18 33.3
Jesper Bratt New Jersey 4 0 7 7 4 2 0 0 0 9 0.0
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 4 2 5 7 3 4 0 0 0 13 15.4
Sebastian Aho Carolina 4 2 5 7 0 2 1 0 2 11 18.2
Martin Necas Carolina 4 3 4 7 3 6 1 0 0 11 27.3
Gabriel Vilardi Los Angeles 6 4 3 7 2 2 1 0 0 14 28.6
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 4 6 1 7 1 6 4 0 0 21 28.6
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 4 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.0
Patrice Bergeron Boston 5 3 3 6 6 2 1 0 0 18 16.7
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 4 4 2 6 2 2 1 0 1 15 26.7
